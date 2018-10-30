A&MT PLACE lecture

A&M-Texarkana and PLACE to Host Lecture November 2

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Program for Learning And Community Engagement will sponsor an open lecture on the topic of “Hashtag Activism in Hollywood” on November 2. The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 1200 p.m. in University Center Room 116. There is no charge to attend the lecture, and it is open to the public.

The event will be hosted by Dr. Drew Morton, TAMUT Associate Professor of Mass Communications and Nicole Alvarado, former Research & Reporting Associate at the Director’s Guild of America and Database Coordinator for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The informal discussion will focus on disparities in hiring and representation, sexual harassment, and sexual assault in Hollywood.

PLACE is a faculty-led program designed to create a community of learners comprising A&M-Texarkana students, faculty, staff and the community at large. PLACE chooses an annual theme around which to organize a lecture series and other activities that provide focal points for learning and discussion. This year’s theme is “Gender Issues.”

For more information, contact Dr. Angie Sikorski, PLACE chair, at asikorski@tamut.edu and visit the PLACE website at www.tamut.edu/PLACE.