A&MU-Texarkana Professor Discusses Chinese Virus

A&M-Texarkana Professor Discusses Recent

Chinese Virus Outbreak with International Media

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana Chair of Biological Sciences Dr. Ben Neuman has recently given radio and television interviews for international news agencies about the recent outbreak of a coronavirus in China. The mysterious virus, which began in Wuhan, China, has now killed at least 17 people and infected hundreds more in six countries. A 30-year-old man from Washington State is the first confirmed case of the virus in the United States.

Dr. Neuman holds a Ph.D. in Biological Sciences from Reading University in the United Kingdom and has been on the faculty at A&M-Texarkana since 2016. He is considered an expert in the field of virology. He is frequently contacted by news and health organizations around the world to lend expert commentary to discussions about how viruses work.

On January 19, Neuman was interviewed by British talk radio host Howard Hughes about the emerging threat posed by the virus. You can hear that discussion at https://youtu.be/lAbYpE8daA4. On January 21, a television news segment interviewed Dr. Neuman by the Washington D.C. affiliate of TRT World (Turkish Radio and Television). You can view the section on TRTWorld at https://youtu.be/C5_l5ak1gvk.