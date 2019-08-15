Amy Adkins Named Region 8 Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year

Amy Adkins, Assistant Principal of Paris Junior High School, has been selected to represent the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals as a Region 8 Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year. TASSP recognizes outstanding principals and assistant principals from the twenty region Education Service Centers in the state.

School administrators are nominated and chosen by their peers within their regions. Nominations are based upon exemplary performance and outstanding leadership. As a Region 8 winner, Adkins is eligible to compete for the state title of Texas Assistant Principal of the Year.

Adkins, a 2nd year assistant principal, has been a member of the leadership team at Paris Junior High School since 2018. She is a Paris High School graduate and is in her 16th year of education – all in the Paris Independent School District. She attended Texas A&M University-Commerce and earned a Bachelor’s degree. She attended Lamar University and was awarded a Master of Education in School Counseling and Educational Leadership.

Adkins sees herself as being a risk taker, a visionary and leader of learners. She works with an outstanding team. Her principal, Kristi Callihan, and assistant principal, Jerry Brannen, work with Mrs. Adkins to create one of the best campuses in the district. “We are a powerful team, and I would not trade them for the world. Mrs. Callihan is an amazing leader. She works numerous hours to keep us prepared, so this achievement is a reflection of her, Mr. Brannen, our campus, and our district. I am so proud to be a Wildcat!” Mrs. Adkins is married to Kevin Adkins, and she has 4 beautiful children: Aldren, Ayden, Kyrie, and Naomi.

Each of the region winners will be recognized during the Josten’s Night of the Stars Awards Dinner on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Hilton Anatole Dallas Hotel. Each will be presented with an award and recognized in a commemorative book entitled Texas Principals, Texas Heroes. The TASSP Summer Workshop will be held June 10-12, 2020, at the Hilton Anatole Dallas Hotel.