An American Pope

https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope

Reaction is pouring in on the election of the first American pope, including from Bishop Michael Olson of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth. He says he is encouraged by the choice because Robert Prevost’s journey from Chicago to Peru will serve him well. He admits he never thought he would see an American pope but thinks Pope Leo will rejuvenate the Catholic Church in America.

https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/news/2025-05/biography-of-robert-francis-prevost-pope-leo-xiv.html

Las reacciones están lloviendo en la elección del primer papa estadounidense, incluyendo al obispo Michael Olson de la diócesis católica de Fort Worth. Dice que se siente alentado por la elección porque el viaje de Robert Prevost de Chicago a Perú le servirá bien. Admite que nunca pensó que vería a un papa estadounidense, pero cree que el papa León rejuvenecerá la Iglesia Católica en Estados Unidos.

https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/news/2025-05/biography-of-robert-francis-prevost-pope-leo-xiv.html

