An Infant Gets COVID-19 In Bowie County

According to the Texarkana Gazette, Bowie County has its highest number of active COVID-19 cases, including a three-month-old child. During a news conference on Thursday, County Judge Bobby Howell reported that 61 Bowie County patients are battling the disease, a new high since the county reported its first confirmed infection in March. The county has seen 163 total cases, not counting those among inmates and staff at the Telford Unit prison in New Boston. Eighty-eight of those patients have recovered from COVID-19 and no longer require treatment. Thirteen have died of causes related to the disease, and there are seven hospitalized.