An OSBI Reward In Today’s Oklahoma News Brief

An officer has been fired from the Clayton Police Department in Pushmataha County after he was accused of choking his girlfriend in front of their children and refusing to allow her to call 911. The victim told officers that 33-year-old Austin Davis was drunk when he bit her several times, punched her in the face and slammed her neck and head into a truck window. The attack allegedly happened while Davis was driving the truck.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering two $10,000 rewards for Pontotoc County cold case murders. The body of 15-year-old Daniel Furr was found in 1995 in an abandoned shell pit near Ada. In the other case, 26-year-old Britney Gomez was found dead in a rural area of the county.