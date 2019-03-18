An Unlikely Couple In Today’s Nashville Roundup

Carrie Underwood tells Parents magazine that it’s hard to have a ‘date night.’ “We don’t go out often. How do we do this?’ We went out kind of in between the two and we were just both so tired. By the end of it it was no dessert, let’s just go home. That night felt like ‘we need to go on a date night so let’s go on a date night.’ It’s just nice to go for a walk and say let’s do this together, let’s make dinner together. We always have dinner at the table and try to talk. I think communication is key no matter how that comes about. FaceTime now is super important. I got to see them both this morning!”

Hollywoodlife.com claims Gwen Stefani’s ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, was recently performing in Las Vegas when he allegedly slammed Blake Shelton. He told fans, ‘**** country music!’

A source tells the website, “He then laughed too as he toasted the crowd with his glass. He never mentioned Blake or Gwen, but everyone took it as a dig at Blake. All the concert goers in the venue were whispering that it was about Blake and laughing. All the fans seemed to be in on the joke. Everyone laughed at it, including Gavin!”

Paper City claims Brad Paisley was recently performing at Rodeo Houston when he jumped off stage and went into the crowd to look at people’s phones. He viewed one woman’s iPhone and said, “Let’s see what a Texas girl has on her iPhone. A lot of pictures of me. Pictures of cows. Pictures of… nevermind.”

The Houston Chronicle claims Brad performed at a Houston-area coffee shop on Friday night. Around 150 people attended the private show. The coffee shop’s owner, Chad Gauntt, has been friends with Brad for 10 years. They vacation together in Lake Tahoe.

Jake Owen says many people don’t know that he and Kid Rock are good friends.“He and I play pickleball together a lot. Two things you definitely wouldn’t think would happen. Us hanging out, let alone playing pickleball together.”

Brett Young tells Songwriters Universe that he was very insecure when he first started writing songs in Nashville. “It was pretty rough. I was really scared of it, not only because of my insecurities as a songwriter but … I’m an artist as well. There’s some sort of concern, letting somebody else have their hands on your project, that it could change your artistry a little bit too. I had walls up for a while. I became the person holding the song back in those rooms. I would say it took a good part of the first year that I was in Nashville, to let those insecurities go and open myself up and let the song do what it was supposed to. It was a rough first year for me.”

Riley Green tells Cowboys & Indians magazine that he is a homebody. “I guess that I’m a little bit of a homebody. It’s funny — all my friends and people from back home, they’ll see me in a Walmart or something and say, “Man, you must love all this traveling you’re getting to do,” and I dream about being home sitting on the porch. I just built a house in northeast Alabama and that’s my style. I get to do my traveling, but I always would be at the house, hanging out with the family. That’s kind of more my speed, the slower, lazier lifestyle.”