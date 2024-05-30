And More Thunderstorms

North and Central Texas

Today and Tonight

Thunderstorms will move through the region today, with another round expected tonight. Some may be severe, with large hail, damaging winds, and a tornado cannot be ruled out. Locally heavy rain may also produce flooding in some areas.

Friday through Wednesday

Periodic storm chances are expected Friday through the middle of next week.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Spotter activation may be needed today and again tonight.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas

Today and Tonight

Expect widespread showers and thunderstorms across the ArkLaTex late this afternoon into the evening. Some intense storms with gusty winds may be possible, and heavy rainfall may lead to localized street flooding in some storms.

Friday through Wednesday

Some storms may be severe on Friday, with locally heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail, and possibly an isolated tornado threat. Otherwise, showers and thunderstorms producing locally heavy rainfall will be possible each day through the middle of next week.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.