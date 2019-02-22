Anderson County Man Jailed for Robbery, Setting Customer on Fire

https://www.facebook.com/PalestineTXPD/photos/pb.549112675134119.-2207520000.1550836412./2364393280272707/?type=3&theater

Palestine police arrested a man who they say robbed a convenience store and assaulted two people Thursday. Forty-year-old Robert Thompson is accused of duct taping an employee and a customer during the hold up. Thompson then allegedly poured lighter fluid on the pair and set the customer on fire. The customer was flown to a Dallas burn center in undisclosed condition. Bond for Thompson was set at $4 million.