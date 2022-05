The Animal Protection League will be in Paris today in Atwoods’ parking lot offering low-cost vaccines and arrangements for spay/neutering. Vaccinations are on a walk-in basis and given between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., whereas the surgery is by appointment only. For more information, or to schedule a spay/neuter appointment, call 903-439-2953 or 903-753-7387.