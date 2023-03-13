Anniversary Of Michael Chambers Disappearance

Friday marked the sixth anniversary of the disappearance of 70-year-old Michael Chambers of Quinlan. Chambers was last seen on surveillance video entering, making a purchase, and leaving the Wal-Mart in Quinlan. He has not been seen or heard from since. In November, authorities in Rains County recovered skeletal remains and sent them to the UNT Center for Human Identification to determine DNA. UNT has not released the results of the testing.