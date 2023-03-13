ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

Anniversary Of Michael Chambers Disappearance

Michael Chambers

Friday marked the sixth anniversary of the disappearance of 70-year-old Michael Chambers of Quinlan. Chambers was last seen on surveillance video entering, making a purchase, and leaving the Wal-Mart in Quinlan. He has not been seen or heard from since. In November, authorities in Rains County recovered skeletal remains and sent them to the UNT Center for Human Identification to determine DNA. UNT has not released the results of the testing.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     