Anniversary Of Waco Biker Melee At Twin Peaks

Six years ago today in Waco, two biker gangs got into a shootout while police were in the area. The result, nine dead, 18-wounded, 177 arrested, and charges dropped on everyone. Dallas Lawyer Clint Broden who represented one of the bikers, says police and prosecutors messed up the whole case. He says the only hope for accountability lies in civil lawsuits that are still active. An investigation found that some of the bikers shot one another, police shot and killed several others.

