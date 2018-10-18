Announcing Extended Hours For Closing Weekend Of The 2018 State Fair Of Texas

By
Due to inclement weather faced during this year’s State Fair of Texas, Fair officials have decided to extend hours for closing weekend on Saturday and Sunday. The Fair is adding hours on both Saturday and Sunday to allow fairgoers to come out and celebrate all things Texan before the 2018 State Fair closes for good on Sunday night.
“We know the State Fair of Texas is something Texans look forward to every year and that the cold and rainy weather has caused some folks to delay their trips this year,” says Mitchell Glieber, State Fair of Texas president. “We hope by extending hours for the Fair this weekend, it offers fairgoers the option to enjoy this year’s Fair before we close the gates on Sunday night.”
Below are new opening and closing times for this coming SATURDAY, 10/20 AND SUNDAY, 10/21 at the State Fair of Texas. All times are in Central Daylight Time.
- The State Fair of Texas will officially be open from 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. on Saturday, 10/20/2018 and Sunday, 10/21/2018, and the Midway may stay open later if fairgoers are still enjoying the rides, games, and concessions
- Official State Fair parking lots and all gates will open at 7 a.m.
- Will Call will be open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Coupon Booths and Online Coupon Redemption Centers will open at 9 a.m.
- Purchase coupons ahead of time at BigTex.com and skip the long lines. Select the print-at-home option and print or pull up the barcode in the email on your smartphone at one of the many Hospitality Center’s Online Coupon Pickups throughout the grounds. Quickly pick up your coupons at a Hospitality Center instead of a Coupon Booth
- Hospitality Centers and Information Booths will open at 9 a.m.
- Concessions, including the Tower Building Food Court, will be open from 9 a.m. – 11 p.m., however several concessionaires open early to serve breakfast
- The State Fair Midway will open at 9 a.m., as long as there are no weather delays
- All exhibit buildings and outdoor exhibits (shopping) will open at 9 a.m.
- All buildings will close at 10 p.m. The Children’s Health Barnyard petting zoo may stay open later, depending on interest
- Most museums and cultural facilities are open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- The Fair has enhanced its metal detection at all pedestrian gates to include walkthrough metal detectors. Please read any signage and listen to gate attendants for directions upon entry
- For a list of items allowed and not allowed at the Fair, visit bigtex.com/faq
- For those attending the State Fair Showdown football game between Texas Southern University and Southern University on Saturday, view the list of prohibited items in the Cotton Bowl at BigTex.com/football
- For a full schedule of events, visit bigtex.com/schedule.