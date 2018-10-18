Announcing Extended Hours For Closing Weekend Of The 2018 State Fair Of Texas

By PHILLIP MORALES

Due to inclement weather faced during this year’s State Fair of Texas, Fair officials have decided to extend hours for closing weekend on Saturday and Sunday. The Fair is adding hours on both Saturday and Sunday to allow fairgoers to come out and celebrate all things Texan before the 2018 State Fair closes for good on Sunday night.

“We know the State Fair of Texas is something Texans look forward to every year and that the cold and rainy weather has caused some folks to delay their trips this year,” says Mitchell Glieber, State Fair of Texas president. “We hope by extending hours for the Fair this weekend, it offers fairgoers the option to enjoy this year’s Fair before we close the gates on Sunday night.”

Below are new opening and closing times for this coming SATURDAY, 10/20 AND SUNDAY, 10/21 at the State Fair of Texas. All times are in Central Daylight Time.