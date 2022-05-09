cypress basin hospice
Young Title Company Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
DV Retail Header Apr 2022
Purple Wave Auction Header May 19, 2022

Annual Covid Shots Under Consideration

The FDA is looking at recommending an annual covid shot, much like what we do to combat the flu. Dr. Bryan Alsip, with the University of Texas health system, says it’s likely that physicians would only target certain groups, like the severely immunocompromised. He says a covid vaccine could be developed quicker than the one for the flu. That means it could be more easily matched to the strain that’s circulating each year. But he warns that a lot of this depends on how the virus progresses, and if the waves come like we see with the flu.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     