Annual Covid Shots Under Consideration

The FDA is looking at recommending an annual covid shot, much like what we do to combat the flu. Dr. Bryan Alsip, with the University of Texas health system, says it’s likely that physicians would only target certain groups, like the severely immunocompromised. He says a covid vaccine could be developed quicker than the one for the flu. That means it could be more easily matched to the strain that’s circulating each year. But he warns that a lot of this depends on how the virus progresses, and if the waves come like we see with the flu.