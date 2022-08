The Hatch Chile Fest will be Saturday, September 3, at the Paris Farmer’s and Artisan’s Market, beginning at 8:00 am. The festivities include Hatch Chiles from New Mexico, burger sliders, mariachi music, and kid’s games. They will have 2,100 pounds of chiles from New Mexico, and the chile roasters will operate until about 3:00 in the afternoon. For more information or to volunteer to help, call Cheri Bedford at 903-784-9293 or email mainstreet@paristexas.gov.