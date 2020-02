The Annual Lamar County Human Resources Council Mardi Gras fundraiser is coming next Friday night February 28th at the Love Civic Center at 7pm. The event benefits Meals on Wheels, Gifts of Love, Senior Centers and our other Supportive Services. It features a full Cajun style dinner, complimentary adult beverages, a live band, live & silent auction, and much more. Tickets are $75 or a full table for $600. For tickets or more information call 903-784-2580.