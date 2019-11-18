Momentum Polaris Great American Thank You Nov 2019
Annual Paris Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting Saturday

4 mins ago

 

Paris Main Street and Parks and Recreation Department and are hosting the Annual Downtown Christmas Tree lighting on Saturday November 23 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. The festivities include Santa with live reindeer will be available for pictures on the plaza by the fountain. Beginning at 5:00 p.m. Chisum High School student volunteers will be hosting a gingerbread cookie decorating table. Cotton Candy and hot-cocoa and popcorn will be available for sale, all proceeds going to the Paris Main Street downtown improvements.   The 30 ft. tall Christmas tree lights up at 6:00 p.m. and will be followed by performances from the Paris Community Choir, and local vocalist Alyson Hearn.

