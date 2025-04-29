Annual Slade Baker Memorial Crawfish Cook-off In Paris

Slade Baker Memorial Crawfish Cook-Off to benefit the Slade Baker Scholarship Foundation is happening Saturday May 3rd from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm at South Main Iron in Downtown Paris. The event, honoring the life of former firefighter Slade Baker, will raise funds for local scholarship recipients entering the fire academy, and supporting families in need. Those attending will be able to purchase tickets to the Crawfish Courtyard allowing access to all-you-can-eat crawfish and fixin’s! Those without tickets can enjoy live music and the kids corner at no cost. There will also be a live auction.