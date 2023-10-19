Annual Winnsboro Art & Wine Festival

Event in charming East Texas town features growing list of artists, wineries and vendors

October 19, 2023 – Winnsboro Center for the Arts is pleased to present the town’s 14th annual Art & Wine Festival and to share the event’s impressive list of participating artists, wineries and vendors. The Art & Wine Festival returns to the downtown streets of this charming East Texas town November 10 and 11. The event allows guests to meander Winnsboro’s downtown Cultural Arts District while taking in juried artwork from more than 60 professional artists, wine sampling from 10 regional wineries, culinary treats from unique Texas food vendors and live music. Admission to the event is FREE; hours for Friday, November 10, are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., with wineries open until 8 p.m.; hours for Saturday, November 11, are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year’s event features art – paintings, sculptures, jewelry, glasswork, photography, textiles and more – from professional artists locally and around the U.S. View Wendy Michelle Davis’s stunning acrylic florals, Ed Philips’s oil and acrylic landscapes, and Michael Malone’s wire sculptures. Shop for one-of-a-kind jewelry from Susan Langlois, Mary Lou Christie and Mary Meier. Take in gorgeous woodwork from Ingrid and Sam Qureshi and nature-focused photography from Jose Madrigal. See the growing list of participating artists here.

Wine sampling will be available from 10 Texas wineries including Sonora’s Wild Texas Wines, Gilmer’s Rowdy Creek Ranch, Naples’s Red Road Vineyard and Hallsville’s Walkers Mill Vineyard and Winery. The event’s list of participating wineries is here.

Food vendors include East Texas Rush BBQ, Mac Daddy’s Gourmet Mac & Cheese, Warrior Taco, Maria’s Taqueria and Coyote Smoke BBQ in addition to vendor booths featuring olive oils, candies and meats.

Live music for the weekend includes Texas singer/songwriters Andrew Toole on Friday and Janis Thomas, Fritz Schultz, and Chase Glover and Kevin Tinney on Saturday.

While experiencing the festival, guests can also visit the quaint shops that line the downtown streets of Winnsboro. Several art galleries add significantly to the creative vibe including Modern Country Art and Design Gallery, Vanora Studio and Winnsboro Center for the Arts’ Gallery Gift Shop and Annex Ceramics Store. The art center also features “Cowboy Tales,” an art exhibition with more than 60 pieces on display and for purchase. Numerous boutiques also present art among their offerings, and several eateries serve local and domestic wines along with diverse food menus.

The town of Winnsboro is the perfect setting for this annual event. In 2009, Winnsboro was one of the first Texas towns chosen by the Texas Commission for the Arts for its Cultural Arts District pilot program. The program supports communities with thriving cultural and artistic resources. Winnsboro also holds the designation of a Main Street City from the Texas Historical Commission, a downtown revitalization program that recognizes small-town economic health and community pride.

Winnsboro’s Cultural Arts District includes the Winnsboro Center for the Arts, whose goal is to bring educational programming, cultural experiences and entertainment to the people of Winnsboro and surrounding East Texas communities. The center is a vibrant venue that hosts concerts, theater productions, art exhibits, classes and workshops, and literary events. Its Bowery Stage has attracted well-known performers such as Peter Yarrow, Judy Collins, Kinky Friedman, Michael Martin Murphey and Sara Hickman.

“The Art & Wine Festival is just one of many Winnsboro Center for the Arts programs that demonstrates a commitment to the artistic community we are fostering here in East Texas,” said Cyndie Ewert, Winnsboro Center for the Arts festival coordinator. “We are proud of the reputation we have developed for bringing our community together and celebrating creative expression.”

“Whether you are local to East Texas or are looking for the perfect fall road trip, the Art & Wine Festival is the perfect way to spend a weekend in Texas,” added Ewert. “We look for forward to sharing our town, its history and artistry with those looking for the perfect weekend escape!”

For more information about the event, visit the website.

ABOUT WINNSBORO CENTER FOR THE ARTS: Winnsboro Center for the Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in Winnsboro, Texas. As a multi-disciplinary arts center, it serves communities throughout Northeast Texas, engaging people in educational programming, cultural experiences, and entertainment.