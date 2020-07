Another 105,590 Texans have filed for unemployment. Since the second week in March, the state says that Texans filed almost three million claims for unemployment, and the state paid out $19 billion. The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which is the extra $600 weekly federal unemployment benefit provided for by the CARES Act, expires July 25 in Texas. There is talk in Washington about possibly extending the federal payments, but there is no resolution yet.