A second arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that occurred in December of 2022 at the Spanish Oaks Apartments in Paris. Forty-year-old Jose Alejandro Aguilar has been charged with three counts of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm; child endangerment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $200,000. Previously arrested in the incident was Marcus Tyrone Hooker Jr. Both men had been shooting at each other during a drug deal altercation.