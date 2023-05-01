Another Bomb Threat at McCurtain Memorial Hospital
McCurtain Memorial Hospital in Idabel, reports a bomb threat was called in by unidentified individual last Thursday and an emergency evacuation was initiated. . All patients doctors, nurse practitioners and nursing staff were evacuated to an off-site location. Idabel Police, McCurtain County deputies and the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police searched and later gave an all-clear for the building. This was the second bomb threat made at the hospital in a period of two weeks.
