Another Bomb Threat at McCurtain Memorial Hospital

Todays evacuation could have ended poorly for at least some of our patients and I share these details in hopes that whomever is behind these calls will consider the impact that this attempt to cause panic has had on real peoples lives.

We had a patient experiencing an end of life situation. The patient was joined by the family, spending their last moments with this patient, when the threat was called in, resulting in evacuation. The family, already devastated at their impending loss, had to leave. We also had to move this particular patient who should have been left alone and allowed to rest in peace.

Additionally, while returning patients to the hospital, after the all-clear today, another patient presented at an unstaffed, unprepared Emergency Room, with a potential cardiac arrest. Our staff was focused on our patients and getting them back in the hospital when this emergency arrived.