Another Bomb Threat at McCurtain Memorial Hospital

 

McCurtain Memorial Hospital in Idabel,  reports a bomb threat was called in by unidentified individual  last Thursday and an emergency evacuation was initiated. . All patients doctors, nurse practitioners and nursing staff were evacuated to an off-site location. Idabel Police, McCurtain County deputies and the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police searched and later gave an all-clear for the building. This was the second bomb threat made at the hospital in a period of two weeks.

 

Statement by Hospital CEO Brian Whitfield

