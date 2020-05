There were four fatal accidents on motorcycles over the weekend and last week. The lastest reported occurred on Wednesday of last week at 1:25 am. It happened on FM-16, approximately three miles east of Winona in Smith County. Troopers state that the driver of a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle, James Eliot Lamb, 40, of Winona, was traveling west on FM-16 and struck a tree that had fallen into the roadway during inclement weather.