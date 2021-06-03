" /> Another Defendant Pleads In RRAD Bribery Case – EastTexasRadio.com
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Another Defendant Pleads In RRAD Bribery Case

4 mins ago

Forty-one-year-old Devin McEwin of Avery has pleaded guilty in federal court to bribery at the Red River Army Depot. McEwin was at the depot working in purchasing electrical supplies.  He was accused of taking a $21,000 bond from Jeffrey Harrison of Texarkana. Harrison and Justin Bishop of Clarksville were vendors at the depot and previously pleaded guilty. Sixty-nine-year-old Jimmy Scarborough is the only defendant not to have pleaded guilty. He’s accused of conspiracy to defraud the United States government and 36 counts of bribery.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     