Another Defendant Pleads In RRAD Bribery Case

Forty-one-year-old Devin McEwin of Avery has pleaded guilty in federal court to bribery at the Red River Army Depot. McEwin was at the depot working in purchasing electrical supplies. He was accused of taking a $21,000 bond from Jeffrey Harrison of Texarkana. Harrison and Justin Bishop of Clarksville were vendors at the depot and previously pleaded guilty. Sixty-nine-year-old Jimmy Scarborough is the only defendant not to have pleaded guilty. He’s accused of conspiracy to defraud the United States government and 36 counts of bribery.