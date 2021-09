There’s now an exodus from the island nation of Haiti, and they’re all heading to Texas. Texas Democratic congressman Henry Cuellar says the asylum process, which allows illegal immigrants to stay, has become a magnet. That will add to the caravans that are already coming to the Texas border. Congressman Cuellar says there are about 75,000 Haitians moving through Central America.He’s leaning on Mexico to do something to stop them.