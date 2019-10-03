Another Joker Update in Today’s Hollywood Report

The Daily Mail claims theaters across North America are gearing up for the release of ”Joker” later on today. Many theater chains have banned masks and costumes while others plan to check bags before allowing people into theaters. The NYPD plans to place undercover officers in theaters to guard against violence.

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema chain published a warning that reads: ”Parental warning (this is not a joke. Joker is Rated R and for good reason. There’s lots of very, very rough language, brutal violence, and overall bad vibes. It’s a gritty, dark, and realistic Taxi Driver-esque depiction of one man’s descent into madness. It’s not for kids, and they won’t like it, anyway. There’s no Batman.”

Radar Online claims Lori Loughlin is allegedly pitching a tell-all book about her college admissions scandal. A source tells the website, “She’s talking to agents about turning her prison experience into a cash-grabbing book and movie. They’ve assured her it will make millions.

People magazine says Demi Moore’s memoir is not having an effect on Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ marriage. A source tells the magazine, “Mila and Ashton are very much in love and have a strong and committed relationship. Neither is in favor of adverse publicity, but the book and Demi’s TV promotions didn’t do anything to shake their strong bond and love for each other and their children.”

Another source says, “Ashton is not going to let someone else’s personal issues or remarks about him get in the way of his life. Ashton has enough on his plate. He has a great life now. That is what counts.”

Joaquin Phoenix tells Vanity Fair magazine that his pitbull mix Soda is allergic to sunlight. He had a custom suit made for the dog so he could take her to the beach with his other canine.

Life & Style Weekly Magazine claims Katie Holmes is allegedly looking to date again following her split from Jamie Foxx. A source tells the magazine, “She’s currently dating up a storm. She’s already been on at least three successful dates, but she’s keeping her options open. If they don’t tick that box, Katie’s just not interested. Suri could still use a father figure in her life… So now Katie will only get serious with a guy who she knows will be there for her daughter.”

US Weekly Magazine says Angelina Jolie has no plans to marry again. A source tells the magazine, “Angelina will never get married again. She felt that Brad pressured her to do so. Rather than focusing on a relationship, Angelina is enjoying being on her own.”

Life & Style Weekly Magazine claims Bradley Cooper is allegedly going to be living with his mother in a New York City townhouse. A source tells the magazine, “Gloria’s got her own floor. This way, Bradley can still have some privacy, too. Bradley enjoys having his mom around and loves that she gets to be involved in Lea’s daily life.”

The NY Post says Ben Affleck recently went on a date with Steve Jobs’ widow, Laurine. The couple snuck into an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, California before leaving separately. The date lasted theee hours. A source tells the paper, “They have been friends for a long time now.”

Naughty Gossip claims people are warning Brad Pitt to be careful about his friendship with Kanye West. A source tells the website, “Kanye is a great musician but an even better marketing guy. Now that Brad has shown a little interest in Kanye, he won’t be able to get away. People don’t understand that what Kim Kardashian and Kanye have in common is the desire to be the most talked about people in the world. Kanye and Kim are not going to let Brad slip away now he has entered ‘Kardashian’ world, Kanye pals have warned the actor that if he isn’t careful, he will soon be wearing and promoting Kanye’s clothing line and then after that he will be in the family’s reality show. Brad needs to run as fast as he can before Kris Jenner gets involved too.”