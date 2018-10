State Troopers responded to a one vehicle fatal crash Thursday evening on FM-799 in Rains county, seven miles southeast of Emory. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup, 67 year old Ronnie Dale West of Alba drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected and overturned. He was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.