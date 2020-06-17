Another Record Day For COVID 19 Cases In Texas

Texas set another new daily record Tuesday for the number Covid-19 cases. The state is reporting 2,622 cases. Governor Greg Abbott says that increase is due to problems in how some counties report their numbers – and on outbreaks in some prisons and nursing homes. He says overall, the state is doing a good job of dealing with the virus. Abbott continues to urge people who are in high-risk groups to stay home. He’s also urging everyone to wear face masks, sanitize their hands and to practice social distancing.