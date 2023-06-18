Another Round Of Thunderstorms

North and Central Texas



A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for our western counties through 10:00 pm this evening. More powerful storms will make significant giant hail and damaging winds possible. Stay weather aware this evening and have multiple ways to receive warnings!



Scattered thunderstorms are possible late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Some may become severe, with large hail and damaging winds as the main threats. Not everyone will see storms but take shelter if they warn about your location. Stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings!

Tonight

Expect scattered thunderstorms this evening. Some storms may be severe, with large hail and damaging wind gusts being the main threats. Localized flash flooding will be possible this evening as well.

Sunday through Friday

Isolated thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon across East and Central Texas. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats if storms develop.

Oppressive heat and humidity will continue into early next week and increase the threat of heat-related illnesses if you don’t take precautions. Make sure to drink plenty of water, wear light-colored clothing, and take frequent breaks if spending time outdoors.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Spotter activation may be needed this afternoon and evening.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



There is a risk for more severe thunderstorms this evening and overnight for portions of Southeast Oklahoma and the ArkLaTex for damaging winds and large hail primarily.



Another severe weather risk is in place for much of the region Sunday, as additional strong to severe thunderstorms are possible during the morning and afternoon.



Storms will return this evening from the west, impacting northern zones of the ArkLaTex by morning, with more thunderstorms to follow early Sunday.

Tonight

Hot temperatures and high humidity will result in heat indices ranging from 105 to 110 degrees. The heat may become dangerous due to widespread power outages from severe thunderstorms that affected the region Friday morning.

Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible tonight, especially north of Interstate 20. The primary threats will be damaging winds, large hail, and locally heavy rainfall.

Sunday through Friday

Another upper-level disturbance riding along and north of the a stationary front will focus additional showers and thunderstorms across the region Sunday. Some of these storms could again be severe, with damaging winds, large hail, and locally heavy rainfall the primary threats. You can not rule out an isolated tornado. Afternoon

high temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s Sunday through Wednesday, and when combined with the high humidity, will result in afternoon heat indices between 105 and 110 degrees across Deep East

Texas and North Central Louisiana.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Spotter activation will likely be needed this evening and into the

overnight hours, and possibly again on Sunday.