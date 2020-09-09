Another SSISD Student Positive For COVID 19

In keeping with SSISD’s practices to respond to COVID-19, we are notifying you that a student who was lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 was present at SSHS within the last week. Due to privacy requirements, we will not be releasing the name of the individual or details that may identify him or her.

The district and our local health department have begun a case investigation and will contact any individuals determined to be in close contact with the infected individual. All students and staff that came into close contact will be directly notified as soon as possible. Those that were in close contact will remain off campus for up to 14 days to ensure they do not have the virus, so that there will not be any further spread. We will keep you apprised of further updates.

While we do not have reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individual have reason to be concerned, we ask that you, as always, to watch for symptoms of COVID-19.

Any of the following symptoms indicate a possible COVID-19 infection:

Feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit

Loss of taste or smell

Cough

Difficulty breathing

Shortness of breath

Fatigue

Headache

Chills

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Shaking or exaggerated shivering

Significant muscle pain or ache

Diarrhea

Nausea or vomiting

If you or any member of the SSISD community does begin experiencing any of these symptoms in a way that is not typical, we encourage you to contact your physician. We encourage anyone in the SSISD community who is lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 to please notify our school by contacting the campus nurse.

If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to me at 903-885-0999 or visit our website at www.ssisd.net.

Sincerely,

Josh Williams

Assistant Superintendent