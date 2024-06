Alberto has finished messing with Texas, but another storm is brewing. It’s taking a similar path through the Gulf of Mexico, and experts say two storms are bad news. Tyler Castillo with the National Weather Service says they’re watching to see if Alberto sucked all the energy out of the Gulf. That would make this second storm less intense. It has a 50-percent chance of forming within the next seven days. At the very least, forecasters say there will be more coastal flooding.