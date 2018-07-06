Ant-Man and the Wasp in This Week’s At The Movies

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” [PG-13] (Wide) Watch Trailer

As Scott Lang balances being both a Super Hero and a father, Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym present an urgent new mission that finds the Ant-Man fighting alongside The Wasp to uncover secrets from their past. Stars: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña, Walton Goggins

“The First Purge” [R] (Wide) Watch Trailer

After the rise of a third political party, the New Founding Fathers of America, an experiment is conducted, no laws for 12 hours on Staten Island. No one must stay during the experiment yet there is $5,000 for anyone who does. Stars: Y’lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, Steve Harris