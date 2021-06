A newly formed group opposed to the construction of the Marvin Nichols Reservoir in Northeast Texas is meeting this evening from 6 – 8 at the Queens City Funeral Home. The group is called “ Preserve Northeast Texas: Stop Marvin Nichols” . The reservoir will flood 66,000 acres in Titus and Red River counties with an estimated 130,000 additional acres taken to mitigate wetlands and other wildlife habitat losses.