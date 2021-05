There will be a group of antique car owners coming to downtown Paris on Thursday, June 3. The city is anticipating at least 60 cars and 120 people shopping and dining in the area. The parallel parking stalls around the plaza will be blocked late on Wednesday night, June 2, and remained blocked until Thursday, June 3, around 2:30 pm. They are blocking the head-in parking on the West side of the plaza only on this day. Expect the cars to arrive between 12:00 and 12:30 pm.