Antler Police Seeking Man in Multiple Shootings

Antlers police are looking for an armed and dangerous person who allegedly shot two people Saturday night. The person of interest has been identified as Lee King. According to investigators, the two victims had picked up King took him to a convenience store to get gas. King shot both men after they brought him back to his car. They are listed in critical but stable condition. King is also accused of shooting a man Saturday night during a carjacking. He’s described as a black male, 5’9″, between the ages of 25 to 35, wearing a blue shirt and a face mask.