Antlers OK Death Investigation

Antlers officers responded to a suspicious person report at a funeral home and located a man with injuries to his face trying to get into the chapel. The officer called EMS, which took the man to Pushmataha Hospital. They then transferred the man to another facility, where he died. The OSBI was called in to investigate and found no signs of foul play.

Los oficiales de Antlers respondieron a un informe de persona sospechosa en una funeraria y localizaron a un hombre con lesiones en la cara que intentaba ingresar a la capilla. El oficial llamó a los servicios de emergencia, que llevaron al hombre al Hospital Pushmataha. Luego trasladaron al hombre a otro centro, donde murió. Se llamó a la OSBI para investigar y no encontró signos de juego sucio.