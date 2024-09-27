ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Paris Regional Health Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Header Mowers Header 2024
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Sandlin Header 2024

Antlers OK Death Investigation

Antlers officers responded to a suspicious person report at a funeral home and located a man with injuries to his face trying to get into the chapel. The officer called EMS, which took the man to Pushmataha Hospital. They then transferred the man to another facility, where he died. The OSBI was called in to investigate and found no signs of foul play.

Los oficiales de Antlers respondieron a un informe de persona sospechosa en una funeraria y localizaron a un hombre con lesiones en la cara que intentaba ingresar a la capilla. El oficial llamó a los servicios de emergencia, que llevaron al hombre al Hospital Pushmataha. Luego trasladaron al hombre a otro centro, donde murió. Se llamó a la OSBI para investigar y no encontró signos de juego sucio.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT [email protected] OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR [email protected].

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us | NewsBreak Profile
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved