Appellate Court Rules Texas Book Ban Unconstitutional

 

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that a Texas law aimed at removing sexually explicit books from school libraries is unconstitutional. The federal appeals court determined that the law to rate books violates free speech rights. The law had required booksellers to use a rating system to classify books based on their sexual content. Most of the books targeted dealt with gender identity, sexual orientation, and sexuality. The lawsuit was brought by a booksellers, authors, publishers, and two bookstores.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

