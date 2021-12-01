Appellate Court To Hear Biden Immigration Policy

A federal appeals court has ordered a new hearing on a Biden administration policy challenged by Texas. The administration decided to prioritize some people in the country illegally for deportation over others. The emphasis would be on people deemed national security threats, those with serious criminal records, or those officials pick up at the border. Louisiana joined Texas in filing a court challenge to the policy, saying it would put people in their states in danger. A federal judge initially ruled in favor of Texas, then a three-judge appeals court panel ruled in favor of the Biden administration. Now the case will be heard by the full Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.