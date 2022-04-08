Sandlin Header 2022
Appellate Court Upholds Biden Vaccine Mandate For Federal Employees

A Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals panel has upheld President Biden’s Vaccine requirement for federal employees by two to one. At the South Texas College of Law, Professor Charles Rhodes says aside from one Federal Judge in Texas, other courts across the country had found president Biden was within his authority to create this vaccine mandate. He says the panel’s ruling states the court should not have a say in this matter. Employees instead should go through an administrative process established between the federal government and its employees.

