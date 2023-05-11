Appellate Court Upholds Trafficking Conviction, Sentences Of Greenville Couple

A Hunt County couple who was convicted of forcing their 5 adopted children to work at their puppy mill will stay in jail. Jeffrey Barrett of Greenville is currently serving a life sentence and his wife Barbara is serving 99-years after they were convicted of Continuous Child Trafficking. The Barretts kept the kids out of school, prohibited them from having friends and forced them to work from sunup to sundown feeding the dogs, cleaning their pens and other duties. An Appeals Court found the trials and sentences to be fair.