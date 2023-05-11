Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

Appellate Court Upholds Trafficking Conviction, Sentences Of Greenville Couple

 

Barbara Jean Barrett
Hunt County Jail
Jeffrey Barrett
Hunt County Jail

A Hunt County couple who was convicted of forcing their  5 adopted children to work at their puppy mill will stay in jail. Jeffrey Barrett of Greenville is currently serving a life sentence and his wife Barbara is serving 99-years after they were convicted of Continuous Child Trafficking.  The Barretts kept the kids out of school, prohibited them from having friends and forced them to work from sunup to sundown feeding the dogs, cleaning their pens and other duties. An Appeals Court found the trials and sentences to be fair.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     