Appellate Judge Rules East Texas Constable’s Bond Excessive

Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris

An Appeals Court has ruled that the $1 million bond  set for a Smith County Constable  accused of theft was excessive.  Suspended Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris is accused of stealing from a residence while on duty. He has been charged with Official Oppression, Abuse Of Official Capacity And Theft Of Property By A Public Servant.

