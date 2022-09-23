Appellate Judge Rules East Texas Constable’s Bond Excessive

An Appeals Court has ruled that the $1 million bond set for a Smith County Constable accused of theft was excessive. Suspended Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris is accused of stealing from a residence while on duty. He has been charged with Official Oppression, Abuse Of Official Capacity And Theft Of Property By A Public Servant.
