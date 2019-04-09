Fish, Hike and Attend Multiple Programs during April at Cooper Lake State Park

Cooper, TX— What better place to experience the spring than Cooper Lake State Park. Across both park units, as perfect temperatures prevail, a total of 17 programs focused on family fun and learning about our natural world will be presented. Attend and learn about a wide variety of plants and animals common to this part of Texas through multiple programs and so much more! Bring each fun and learning packed Saturday to a fitting conclusion with your family and friends relaxing around a campfire at the park! The flickering light and warmth of a campfire will lift your spirit and reconnect you to feelings shared by past generations. There is no better place to share a story or eat a meal!

Bring a picnic and enjoy the day-use area on a warm spring afternoon. Fish from the bank, off our pier, fishing wall, or rent a kayak and try your luck along the shoreline. Fish attractors have been placed around the Doctor’s Creek floating fishing pier and the fishing wall at South Sulphur to help increase fishing success. Crappie, bluegill, bass, and catfish are at both park units. Hike our trails or relax under a giant Post Oak tree or camp at one of our tree canopied campsites, recharging your soul!

Park entrance fees are $5 for adults with kids 12 and under always free. Senior Texans 65 or older will only pay $3 to enter the park daily with a Bluebonnet Pass. Unlimited park entrances for you and everyone in your vehicle comes with the purchase of a Texas State Park Annual Pass for $70 which is good for over 12 months. All programs are free with paid entrance fees. For more information on this or other events and programs at Cooper Lake State Park, please visit and friend our Facebook pages (Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur 903-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek (903) 395-3100).

Doctor’s Creek Unit (Northside of Cooper Lake – Delta County)

Apr 12 – 9 pm – Celestial & Star Stories: Starry Eyed & Star-crossed

Apr 13 – 3 pm – Wild Woods Walk: Nature Hike

Apr 14 – 11 am – Birds, Butterflies & Beyond: Sound Bound

Apr 20 – 8 pm – Absolutely Amazing Arthropods: Night Hike!

Apr 21 – 11 am – Birds, Butterflies & Beyond: Eggs Act

Apr 27 – 5 pm – Plogging in the Park: Pick Trash, Not Flowers

Apr 28 – 3 pm – Birds, Butterflies & Beyond: Pollinator vs Terminator

South Sulphur Unit (Southside of Cooper Lake – Hopkins County)

Apr 13 – 11 am – Dutch Oven Cookin’: Aprons for April

Apr 13 – 6 pm – Skins, Skulls & Scat: Brainiac or Bonehead

Apr 14 – 3 pm – Buds, Blossoms & Bounty: Dye Section

Apr 20 – 2 pm – Read with a Ranger!

Apr 20 – 5 pm – Tell Tale Signs: Storybook Hike

Apr 20 – 6:30 pm – Historic Music in the Park!

Apr 21 – 3 pm – Buds, Blossoms & Bounty: That Earthy Smell

Apr 27 – 11 am – Buds, Blossoms & Bounty: Sonnets for Bluebonnets

Apr 27 – 3 pm – Absolutely Amazing Arthropods: Night Hike!

Apr 28 – 2 pm – Fame, Fortune & Fossils: Gracious Cretaceous