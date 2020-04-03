" /> April: Netflix Adds Tons of Movies and Series Including All Four Lethal Weapon Movies – EastTexasRadio.com
April: Netflix Adds Tons of Movies and Series Including All Four Lethal Weapon Movies

71 New Movies Added

  • 40 Days and 40 Nights (2002)
  • Agneepath (2012)
  • Alpha Dog (2006)
  • Bandits (2001)
  • Bloodsport (1988)
  • Brothers (2015)
  • Cadillac Records (2008)
  • Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
  • Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke (1978)
  • Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan (2012)
  • Deep Impact (1998)
  • Dostana (2008)
  • Drillbit Taylor (2008)
  • Duniya (1984)
  • Duplicate (1998)
  • Friendship (Dostana) (1980)
  • God’s Not Dead (2014)
  • Gori Tere Pyaar Mein (2013)
  • Guess Who (2005)
  • Gumrah (1993)
  • Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)
  • Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014)
  • Just Friends (2005)
  • Kaal (2005)
  • Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)
  • Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)
  • Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)
  • Kapoor & Sons (2016)
  • Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
  • Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
  • Kung Fu Hustle (2004)
  • Lethal Weapon (1987)
  • Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)
  • Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)
  • Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)
  • Malcolm X (1992)
  • Mighty Raju Rio Calling (2014)
  • Minority Report (2002)
  • Molly’s Game (2017)
  • Mortal Kombat (1995)
  • Mud (2012)
  • Muqaddar ka Faisla (1987)
  • Operation Odessa (2018)
  • Promised Land (2012)
  • Road to Perdition (2002)
  • Salt (2010)
  • School Daze (1988)
  • Senna (2010)
  • Sethum Aayiram Pon (2020)
  • Shaandaar (2015)
  • Sherlock Holmes (2009)
  • Soul Plane (2004)
  • Sunrise in Heaven (2019)
  • Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas (English Version) (2017)
  • Taxi Driver (1976)
  • The Core (2003)
  • The Girl with All the Gifts (2016)
  • The Hangover (2009)
  • The Little Vampire (2017)
  • The Matrix (1999)
  • The Matrix Reloaded (2003)
  • The Matrix Revolutions (2003)
  • The Money Pit (1986)
  • The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)
  • The Players Club (1998)
  • The Polar Express (2004)
  • The Roommate (2011)
  • The Runaways (2010)
  • The Social Network (2010)
  • Ungli (2014)
  • Wildling (2018)

11 New TV Series

  • Community (6 Seasons)
  • How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Limited Series) Netflix Original
  • Kim’s Convenience (Season 4)
  • Man Like Mobeen (Season 3)
  • Nailed It! (Season 4) Netflix Original
  • Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon (Season 3)
  • Saint Seiya (Seasons 5-6)
  • Sunderland ‘Til I Die (Season 2) Netflix Original
  • The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Season 1) Netflix Original
  • The Windsors (Season 3)
  • Well-Intended Love (Boss Wants to Marry Me) (Season 2) Netflix Original

