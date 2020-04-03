April: Netflix Adds Tons of Movies and Series Including All Four Lethal Weapon Movies

71 New Movies Added
- 40 Days and 40 Nights (2002)
- Agneepath (2012)
- Alpha Dog (2006)
- Bandits (2001)
- Bloodsport (1988)
- Brothers (2015)
- Cadillac Records (2008)
- Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
- Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke (1978)
- Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan (2012)
- Deep Impact (1998)
- Dostana (2008)
- Drillbit Taylor (2008)
- Duniya (1984)
- Duplicate (1998)
- Friendship (Dostana) (1980)
- God’s Not Dead (2014)
- Gori Tere Pyaar Mein (2013)
- Guess Who (2005)
- Gumrah (1993)
- Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)
- Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014)
- Just Friends (2005)
- Kaal (2005)
- Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)
- Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)
- Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)
- Kapoor & Sons (2016)
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
- Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
- Kung Fu Hustle (2004)
- Lethal Weapon (1987)
- Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)
- Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)
- Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)
- Malcolm X (1992)
- Mighty Raju Rio Calling (2014)
- Minority Report (2002)
- Molly’s Game (2017)
- Mortal Kombat (1995)
- Mud (2012)
- Muqaddar ka Faisla (1987)
- Operation Odessa (2018)
- Promised Land (2012)
- Road to Perdition (2002)
- Salt (2010)
- School Daze (1988)
- Senna (2010)
- Sethum Aayiram Pon (2020)
- Shaandaar (2015)
- Sherlock Holmes (2009)
- Soul Plane (2004)
- Sunrise in Heaven (2019)
- Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas (English Version) (2017)
- Taxi Driver (1976)
- The Core (2003)
- The Girl with All the Gifts (2016)
- The Hangover (2009)
- The Little Vampire (2017)
- The Matrix (1999)
- The Matrix Reloaded (2003)
- The Matrix Revolutions (2003)
- The Money Pit (1986)
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)
- The Players Club (1998)
- The Polar Express (2004)
- The Roommate (2011)
- The Runaways (2010)
- The Social Network (2010)
- Ungli (2014)
- Wildling (2018)
11 New TV Series
- Community (6 Seasons)
- How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Kim’s Convenience (Season 4)
- Man Like Mobeen (Season 3)
- Nailed It! (Season 4) Netflix Original
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon (Season 3)
- Saint Seiya (Seasons 5-6)
- Sunderland ‘Til I Die (Season 2) Netflix Original
- The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Windsors (Season 3)
- Well-Intended Love (Boss Wants to Marry Me) (Season 2) Netflix Original