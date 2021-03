Pittsburg’s Camp County Arts Council Presents an intimate evening with Friends and Family featuring April N. Smith on Saturday (Mar 27), at 7:00 pm in Pittsburg High School’s Auditorium. Smith also has an album release scheduled for Apr 10, 2021, at the “Texas in Greenville.” Texas Regional Radio Music nominated Smith for “New Female Vocalist of the Year.” Her new single “One Two Step Away” is currently rising on the Texas Country Music Charts at No. 18. Smith is a teacher at Mt Pleasant ISD.

@aprilnsmithmusic.com