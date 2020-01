The Arbala Volunteer Fire Department is hoping to raise money through a bake sale so they can send two members to advanced training. It will take place on Saturrday (Feb 1) from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm at Atwood’s in Sulphur Springs. The department is hoping to raise $850 to send Christy Fairchild and Jeff Bloodgood for Safe-D training.

