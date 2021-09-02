Archbishop Advocates Covid Vaccines

Some Covid vaccine deniers are doing anything they can to avoid getting the shot. Some are asking their churches for religious exemptions, but San Antonio Catholic Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller says that’s not going to happen. He says, unless you’re prevented medically from getting the vaccine, the Archdiocese of San Antonio wants everybody to get the shot. In a statement, the Catholic church says that receiving one of the covid vaccines is considered an act of charity toward the other members of the community.