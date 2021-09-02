Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
cypress basin hospice
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020

Archbishop Advocates Covid Vaccines

Some Covid vaccine deniers are doing anything they can to avoid getting the shot. Some are asking their churches for religious exemptions, but  San Antonio Catholic Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller says that’s not going to happen.  He says, unless you’re prevented medically from getting the vaccine, the Archdiocese of San Antonio wants everybody to get the shot. In a statement, the Catholic church says that receiving one of the covid vaccines is considered an act of charity toward the other members of the community.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     