The entire family is invited to the Archeology Road Show in conjunction with the Valley of the Caddo Archeological Society, Saturday April 20th from 1pm till 3:00 pm at the Valley of the Caddo Museum & Cultural Center 1115 Bonham St. It’s a free, fun and educational program. Refreshments will be served. Lee Green, Texas Historical Archeological Steward, will be on hand to help identify and date your artifacts.