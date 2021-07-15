Are You Receiving Child Tax Credit?

6.6 Million Children in Texas May Miss Out on New Child Tax Credit Payments Starting Today

While the Child Tax Credit has been expanded to reach more than 6.6 million kids in Texas, many are eligible families that don’t know that they qualify or how to claim their funds. With tax credit payments starting to go out today, this is a critical time to ensure Texans know how to access this money.

Child Tax Credit Fast Facts:

Under a recent federal law, almost every family can receive money from the Child Tax Credit . It includes families that haven’t filed a tax return and those without current income.

Each qualifying household is eligible to receive $3,600 for each child under six years old and $3,000 for each child between six and 17.

Families can receive half of the payments in 2021 and the other half in 2022.

Anyone who has a child with a social security number is eligible, even if they do not have a social security number themselves.

The credit is not a loan, and it will not have to be repaid .

Texans can also find out more information about the credit, if they qualify and how to get it at GetCTC.org.