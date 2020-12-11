Area Basketball Continues Tonight in Today’s Sports Update

Sports brought to you by RENO TIRE AND SERVICE CENTER.

The Prairiland Lady Patriots will travel to Texarkana to take on Liberty Eylau while the Prairiland boys will host Honey Grove.

The Chisum boys will host Cooper tonight. The Paris Lady Cats will be at home against Hugo. The North Lamar Panthers will host Aubrey. And both the Detroit girls and boys will host Ector.

In accordance with Big 12 Conference football game interruption guidelines, the Oklahoma at West Virginia game scheduled for December 12 has been canceled as WVU is shutting down its football operations for seven days.

Although Oklahoma is unable to complete all of its conference games, it has secured a berth in the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship game on Saturday, December 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

the Texas – Kansas game scheduled for December 12 has also been canceled due to Texas’ shutdown of football operations. The game is declared a “no contest” and will not be rescheduled.

The Washington and Oregon matchup, which would have decided the Pac-12 North division, has been canceled, the conference announced Thursday.

The Huskies paused team activities Wednesday due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program and would not have had the minimum 53 scholarship players available.

Washington’s chances of playing in the Pac-12 championship game are in serious doubt as a result.

On Thursday, the Dallas Mavericks parted ways with J.J. Barea according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

Dallas signed Barea to a fully guaranteed one-year, $2.6-million contract in November. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban anticipated having to release Barea but decided to give the veteran guard a payday to reward his play over 11 seasons with the organization, MacMahon adds.

Barea reportedly intends to seek out a contract with another organization upon his release.