Area DA’s Investigating School Threats

District Attorneys in several North Texas counties are reviewing juvenile cases to see if there should be charges lodged against teenagers who made online threats. They have busted around a dozen teens for making terroristic threats on social media, claiming there could be violence at their schools. One of the teens was in Rockwall. DA Kenda Culpepper says the file is worth a look. In Denton County, there were at least three arrests in the Lewisville area, and in Collin County, Frisco Police say they busted seven. Police believe some of the postings may be related to the flood of similar threats posted on the app Tik Tok.